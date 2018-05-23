CSOs want Chaponda back in court

Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) in Malawi have urged the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) to appeal against the ruling made by a Zomba court on former cabinet minister George Chaponda.

The CSOs, Centre for Human Rights and Rehabilitation, Youth and Society (YAS) and Center for Development of People (Cedep), have faulted the ruling made by magistrate Paul Chiotcha who acquitted Chaponda on charges of giving false information to Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), influencing a public officer to misuse his position and possession of foreign currency.

In a letter to ACB, the CSOs have urged the Bureau to appeal the ruling on Chaponda who is a former Minister of Agriculture, Irrigation and Water Development.

YAS Executive Director Charles Kajoloweka told the local press that ACB must appeal the ruling that declared Chaponda and Transglobe boss Rashid Tayub innocent.

“This is the chance for the ACB to demonstrate its independence,” said Kajoloweka.

Meanwhile, ACB is yet to give its stance on whether they are to appeal against the ruling.

ACB spokesperson Egrita Ndala said authorities are scrutinizing the ruling before taking action.

Chaponda and Tayub were charged with various corruption related charges following the dubious maize purchase from Zambia in 2016.