Road accident claims one life in Blantyre

A 48-year-old pedestrian died on Sunday after a minibus plowed into him at Nazarene along Robert Mugabe highway in Blantyre.

Limbe Police Station Public Relations Officer Widson Nhlane identified the victim as Mika Kadewere.

Nhlane said the Toyota Hiace which was being driven by Owen Khuleya was coming from Limbe heading towards Banana area.

Along the highway at Nazerene, the vehicle hit Kadewere who was crossing the road from left to right.

Due to the impact, Kadewere sustained severe head injuries and was pronounced dead upon arrival at Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital.

After the accident, the driver rushed to Bangwe Police sub Station where he reported the matter.

He was arrested and charged with the offence of causing death by reckless driving which contravenes section 126 of Road Traffic Act.

Kadewere hailed from Mgomanjira in Traditional Authority Machinjiri Blantyre while Owen Khuleya comes from Ganamba village in Traditional Authority Ngabu in Chikwawa.

Police have since advised road users and motorists to observe road signs to avoid reoccurrences of such accidents.