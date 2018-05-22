I deserve national team call up – JK

…blasts Peter Mponda for influencing squad selection….

Be Forward Wanderers midfielder Joseph Kamwendo has blasted his former Flames teammate Peter Mponda for having an influence on team selection leading to him being rebuffed by head coach Ronny Van Geneugden.

Speaking in an interview with a local radio station on Sunday in the aftermath of Wanderers’ 1-0 win over Kamuzu Barracks in the Airtel Top 8 Cup, Kamwendo expressed surprise with the latest

Flames snub ahead of the 2018 Cosafa Cup in South Africa and questioned RVG’s decision to exclude him saying he is one of the best players in Malawi hence .

He further accused Mponda, his former Flames teammate, of having a part in the latest omission.

“Let football win, I am not a politician, I am a footballer. The fact that I played together with Peter Mponda doesn’t mean that I am old because I started playing for the team when I was very young and he (Mponda) used to encourage me to keep on working hard.

“Surprisingly, just because he is the assistant Flames coach, he is having an influence on team selection why? Trust me, Mponda would have still been playing had it been that he didn’t sustain that injury in South Africa,” he explained.

Having won the 2017 footballer of the season award, the former Orlando Pirates midfielder said he does not understand why he can’t be given a chance to play for the team again despite being better than the local players who have made it into RVG’s provisional squad.

“I won the best player accolade last season because I was better than the rest of the players but how come they have been included in the team at the expense of me? Why can’t the veterans be given a chance just like the other players? This is his time but he shouldn’t abuse his power to ignore others who deserve a place in the team,” he concluded.

The last time Kamwendo played for the Flames was in 2016 when RVG called him in his final squad that lost to Madagascar in the CHAN qualifiers at Bingu National Stadium.

Mponda is yet to respond to Kamwendo’s public outburst.