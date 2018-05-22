Four in for stealing rice from field

Police in Karonga district are keeping in custody four men for harvesting rice in a field they do not own.

The four are Vincent Kumwenda, 37, Denis Simbeye aged 18, Jimmy Mkumbwa, 18, and Vincent Simwaka aged 17.

According to Karonga police deputy public relations officer George Muleya, the four who are from Chakwera village went to Mangulu village and harvested rice claiming that the land belongs to them.

However, a farmer from Mangulu village identified as Geoffrey Mwale has been using the same rice field since 2007 after being given the land by the area’s village headman.

The issue was reported to police and the suspects were arrested.

The development comes on the back of violence over land disputes between Chakwera and Mangulu villages which left a number of people injured and houses damaged.

“We the police recently conducted sensitization campaigns with the villagers to warn them off the violence but it appears they have not heeded our plea,” he said.

The four suspects come from Chakwera village in the area of Traditional Authority Kilupula in Karonga district.

They are expected to appear in court soon to answer the charge of theft contrary to section 278 of the penal code.