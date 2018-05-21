Ngalande says Mulli was silenced by K3.1 billion

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) director of youth Lewis Ngalande says legislator Leston Mulli started the Saulos Chilima movement and was only silenced by a K3.1 billion payout.

Ngalande is one of the DPP members who want President Peter Mutharika to resign after his current term and let Vice President Chilima represent the DPP in the 2019 elections.

He told the local media that Mulli – who has never publicly endorsed Chilima – wanted Chilima to replace Mutharika but made a U-turn after being given the money as compensation for losses in the 2011 anti-government demonstrations.

“Mulli was one of [the] rebels but, because he received his money, he backed down. In fact, how would the government pay K3.1 billion without an argument in court, not even an evaluation of damages? Is that fair?” Ngalande told the local media.

According to Ngalande, the DPP government feared Mulli would use his influence in the Lhomwe belt to erode the party’s popularity in the region.

Last week, Mulli and Paramount chief Ngolongoliwa met DPP members from Chilima camp to convince them to change their stance.

The DPP members who included Noel Masangwi, Patricia Kaliati refused to endorse Mutharika.

Ngalande maintained that Mutharika will not win the 2019 elections even if they endorsed him.