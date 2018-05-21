Mzuni student dies days after accident

A police officer studying at Mzuzu University (Mzuni) died on Sunday, days after being hit by a vehicle.

Police have identified the student as Sergeant Howard Chifunda who was studying security studies at Mzuzu University but was based at Mzimba Police Station.

Chifunda joined Mzuzu University in 2017 and was in first year.

According to a police report, the police officer also wanted to become a professional referee and he did a number of local football officiation both in Mzimba and Mzuzu.

On Wednesday, he went to Katoto Secondary School using his bicycle where he attended a referees’ meeting.

The meeting ended around 6pm and Chifunda started his journey back to school.

“As he was about to pass junction road which joins M1 after exiting Mzuzu depot, he was hit by a motorcycle which was coming from depot side,” says the report.

Chifunda suffered head injuries and went into a coma following the impact.

Well-wishers took him to Mapale health centre while others reported the matter to Mzuzu police station.

At the health centre, the victim was referred to Mzuzu Central Hospital where he was placed in Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

He died on Sunday night at around 10pm.