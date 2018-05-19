UK builds classroom blocks, teachers’ houses

The UK Government has built 158 classroom blocks, 52 solar powered teachers’ houses and other infrastructure worth K11 billion in schools across Malawi.

The infrastructure also include 21 administration blocks, 312 latrines and 46 urinals, and six learning centres. They have been built in 28 remote and disadvantaged primary schools in Malawi.

On Wednesday, UK’s Department for International Development (DFID) symbolically handed over the buildings during a ceremony that took place at Malo Primary School in Karonga District.

DFID interim Country Director Chris Austin said the infrastructure is evidence of the UK’s strong commitment to Malawi’s development.

He added that the support to the education system will ensure more children, especially girls, attend school.

Chief Director in the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology, Thokozire Banda, said the infrastructure will woo children, especially girls, to school.

“My ministry will leave no stone unturned in ensuring that all schools across the country have necessary infrastructure and other teaching and learning materials so that quality of teaching and learning is improved,” she said.

Unicef Malawi representative, Johannes Wedening said during the ceremony that only 23 percent of schools in Malawi have sanitary facilities.

He noted that good latrines in schools allow adolescents to learn without worrying about how to manage their menstruation and personal hygiene in schoo