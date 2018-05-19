Bullets through to Airtel Top 8 semis

Nyasa Big Bullets have reached the Airtel Top 8 semifinals following a 0-0 draw with Moyale Barracks at Mzuzu Stadium.

The People’s Team needed to avoid defeat to go through following a 1-0 win in the first leg while Moyale needed a win.

The Soldiers however failed to create chances and the best chance of the game fell to Bullets’ Nelson Kangunje who hit the side netting following a Fisher Kondowe cross.

Speaking after the game, team manager for Bullets James Chilapondwa said they are happy that the team is through to next round although it was a tough game.

“It’s a great day to us and we are happy because we go to the next round although it was a tough game but we managed to hold Moyale at their backyard,” said Chilapondwa.

On his part, Moyale head coach Charles Kamanga praised his boys for the good display of playing although they are out.

“We are out but my boys played well today. In the league game we lost to the same team 2 nil and in the first leg of this cup we lost 1 nil but today we managed not to let them score a goal which means we are improving in each and every game,” he said.

Kamanga then thanked Nyasa Big bullets supporters for the good behavior shown at Mzuzu stadium.

On Sunday Mighty Be Forward Wanderers will play Kamuzu Barracks in another Airtel Top 8 encounter at Balaka stadium.