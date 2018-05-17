Thugs hack farmer to death, steal K14m

Police in Mangochi district are hunting for criminals who murdered a 52-year-old commercial farmer and stole K14 million on Tuesday.

Mangochi Police Deputy Spokesperson Amina Daudi has confirmed the development and has identified the deceased as Harry Yiannakis.

Daudi said five thugs invaded Yiannakis’ house in the district on Tuesday night and hacked him.

She added that the thugs who were heavily armed also stole money amounting to K14 million.

The farmer, who owns Tambala Estate at Misuku in the district, was left with deep cuts sustained from a machete.

He was pronounced dead upon arrival at a Mangochi district hospital where postmortem results revealed that the death was due to loss of blood following deep cuts.

Meanwhile, police have advised people to refrain from keeping lots of money in their houses.

The law enforcers are also asking for information which may lead to the arrest of the thugs who are at large.