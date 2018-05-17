Mzuzu University reviewing Mzuni FC sponsorship

Mzuzu University (Mzuni), sponsor of Super League side Mzuni FC, is considering pulling out following complaints from students.

On Wednesday reporters were informed to attend a press briefing by Mzuni FC as the club wanted to tell the nation that the institution is going to stop funding the club due to financial problems.

However, two hours before the stated time on Wednesday Mzuni General Secretary Donnex Chilonga released another statement to call off the press briefing without explaining the reasons.

”Be informed that the press briefing which Mzuni FC organized for today at Mzuni FC club house has been cancelled due to reasons beyond Mzuni FC`s control. The next date of the briefing shall be announced later, any inconvenience this may cause is greatly regretted,” said Chilonga.

When contacted, Chairperson for the club Albert Mtungambera Harawa refused to comment saying he will do so at a proper time.

According to reports, students want the university to stop funding the club since it is not benefiting the university as none of the team’s players is a current Mzuni student.

The students are saying that the club is a waste of college resources.

Malawi24 understands that Mzuni officials were two years ago told to look for sponsors for the club but they have failed to find any and now the university wants to pull out.

The issue is happening as the club is struggling in the Super League. Mzuni have five points from five games and are on position 11 on the log table.