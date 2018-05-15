Woman arrested over drugs

Police at Chileka International Airport yesterday arrested a 34-year-old woman who was found with illicit drugs.

The woman Velian Duwa was found in possession of Ephedrine, a suspected illicit drug.

She was coming from India via Addis-Ababa (Ethiopia) to Chileka International Airport on Ethiopian Airlines.

While searching the woman’s bags, police found motor vehicle head gaskets. Officers then broke the gaskets and found the drugs.

Duwa was immediately arrested and has since been charged with two counts of being found in possession of suspected illicit drug without permission from the Minister and illegal importation of the suspected dangerous drug.

She is in Police custody at Chileka Police station and will appear before court once police investigations are over.

Duwa comes from village Kankhani in the Area of Traditional Authority (T/A) Kamenyagwaza in Dedza District and holds a Malawian passport number MA849984.

Police have since warned the general public to refrain from dealing in dangerous drugs saying Malawi will not tolerate drug trafficking.

This comes days after a 26-year-old Lilongwe based Malawian man, Riad Randeri, died in Brazil on a suspected drug mission,