Devotion: Take extra with you

Matthew 25:1-4 “At that time the kingdom of heaven will be like ten virgins who took their lamps and went out to meet the bridegroom. Five of the virgins were foolish, and five were wise. When the foolish ones took their lamps, they did not take extra olive oil with them. But the wise ones took flasks of olive oil with their lamps.”

All of them took lamps. The wise ones took extra flasks of olive oil with their lamps regardless of whether they would need it or not. The foolish ones chose to leave behind extra oil thinking that they may not need it in future.

The Bible says they did not take extra olive oil with them meaning they had it but chose deliberately not to take it. What happened in the end? The ones that took extra oil made it. The foolish ones didn’t make it.

In life, whether you are going for any journey or to any function and you know that there is something that may or may not be needed there.

If you are not very sure, choose to be wise by carrying it along with you. If you will not use it, its fine but it may be worse and regrettable to leave something behind and later be informed that it is needed. You may be very far away and may not have chance to go back and collect it.

David needed only one stone to kill Goliath but collected five . He took four extra.1 Samuel 17:40. “And he took his staff in his hand, and chose him five smooth stones out of the brook, and put them in a shepherd’ bag which he had, even in a money; and his sling was in his hand: and he drew near to the Philistine.”

Taking extra would also help you do much more than you had initially planned. Take extra money to prayers incase they would ask for an extra giving. Take extra writing materials in class or examination. Take some extra resources if you aren’t sure.

In the case of David if another giant would appear on the scene after Goliath was dead, David would have used the extra stones. He would not be stranded.

Prayer Thank You Father because of your Word which teaches me to take all that is necessary for the journey. As a wise Christian, I choose to do like the Wise virgin in the Word. In Jesus Name. Amen

