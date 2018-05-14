Mzuni, Moyale battle for supremacy

Moyale Barracks face city rivals Mzuni today in a battle for Mzuzu supremacy.

Mzuni have won five of the last six Super League games between the two sides making them favourites for Monday clash.

Tigers failed to beat Mzuni at home. (File image)Speaking to Malawi24, Mzuni assistant coach McNebert Kadzuwa said the team will maintain its good record by winning the game in order to rule the city.

We are ready to defend the kingship of the city by winning the game so that we can separate boys from men, at the moment the morale is high in our camp and so far there is no injured player, all are fit to play the game on Monday game,said Kadzuwa.

In a separate interview, Moyale Coach Charles Kamanga said they are not panicking because they will play students.

We are playing against school children who needs our teaching. Let’s bury history that we struggle when playing Mzuni, this is another season with different type of football, Kamanga said.

Mzuni have got four points from four games so far played and are on position 12 while Moyale have five points from five games and are on position 10.