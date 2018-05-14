Violence showed its ugly face during the Mzuzu derby on Monday as Moyale players beat up Mzuni supporters.

The game ended 1-1 but violent acts that started during the match continued at the end when Moyale players chased after Mzuzu University (Mzuni) students and beat them up.

The Moyale players got angry because Mzuni supporters had stoned Moyale players during the match.

Mzuni scored first through a well taken Henry Misinjo free kick but the Malawi Defence Force side equalised two minutes later when the Mzuni keeper failed to catch a Gasten Simkonda shot allowing Brown Maganga to score.

Towards the end of the first half, referee Ranwell Sibale sent off Mzuni coach Alex Ngwira for misbehaving.

Thirteen minutes into the second half, Moyale’s McDonard Harawa fouled a Mzuni player and Mzuni supporters thought Harawa would be red-carded since he was already on yellow card.

However referee did not show Harawa another card and this angered Mzuni supporters who started throwing stones onto the pitch. Some stones were directed at assistant referee Richard Mpulula who run for life while one of the stones hit Moyale defender Boy boy Chima.

Play was stopped for over 15 minutes and when the match resume the referee only added 10 minutes extra time.

After the final whistle, Moyale players took off their jerseys and started beating Mzuni supporters. Reports show that many students were heavily beaten by the soldiers and some students are feared missing.

Moyale now have 6 points and are on position 9 at log table while Mzuni moved up from 12 to position 11 with 5 points in the bag.