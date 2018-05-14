Kaliwo says Msowoya is MCP acting president

Former Malawi Congress Party (MCP) General Secretary Gustave Kaliwo has claimed that Speaker of Parliament Richard Msowoya is now acting president of the party.

According to Kaliwo, party president Lazarus Chakwera resigned from his position and Msowoya has replaced him.

He was speaking to the local media as the MCP was holding its convention in Lilongwe where Chakwera was elected as the party’s leader and presidential candidate for the 2019 elections.

Kaliwo who has been replaced by his former deputy Eisenhower Mkaka claimed that the convention in Lilongwe is illegal and he will call for a legal convention soon.

He said Msowoya will lead the party until the genuine convention is conducted.

Kaliwo, Msowoya and former MCP spokesperson Jessie Kabwila who were reinstated to their previous positions in the party last week did not attend the convention which started on Friday and will end today.

Kabwila told the local media on Saturday that she did not know about the convention Lilongwe since Kaliwo did not call for any convention.

The three earlier took several injunctions to stop the party from organising a convention but their last injunction was vacated by the Supreme Court on Thursday and a day later the party started conducting its convention.