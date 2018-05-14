Convention mania: August set for UDF convention

The United Democratic Front (UDF) has said it will hold its convention on 1st August, 2018.

This was revealed by the party’s president Atupele Muluzi during a rally which was conducted at Area 23 in Lilongwe on Sunday.

Speaking after the event, Muluzi said the UDF is ready to hold the convention where the party’s torchbearer for the 2019 elections will be elected.

He added that the party is confident that it will emerge victorious in the 2019 tripartite elections.

“UDF wants to change this country and will do this through multiparty system which the party itself started,” said Muluzi.

He then invited people in Malawi to join the party and contest for positions at the party’s convention.

Muluzi told the UDF supporters that there have been many lies about the party spread through social media aimed to tarnish the party’s image and even to divide the UDF but this did not work out due to the strong bond that is there between him and the party members.

The UDF leader therefore thanked the party supporters for being there and for the massive support during good and hard times.

On the youths and women, Muluzi pledged that the party will include youthful leaders and women in its National Executive Committee to promote gender equality.