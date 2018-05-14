Bullets move four points clear

Nyasa Big Bullets recorded a 2-1 hard fought victory over resilient Civil Sporting Club to move four points clear at the top of the TNM Super League courtesy of second half strikes from Bright Munthali and Chiukepo Msowoya.

It was a positive start to the match for Civil Sporting Club, who had their first shot on goal midway through the half, but Raphael Phiri saw his 20-yard effort hitting the upright in unbelievable circumstances.

The home side dominated early proceedings and should have taken the lead as early as the 10th minute when Phiri’s splitting ball found Christopher Kumwembe in the area, but the striker’s shot went over the bar.

Civil again proved wasteful four minutes later when Phiri’s rocket came off the woodwork to save Bullets from sinking as their defence was caught napping in the line of duty.

At the other end, Bullets created their first goal scoring opportunity when Precious Phiri made a sprinting run into Civil’s half only to shoot straight at Tione Tembo in goals for the home side.

Come second half, Bullets were more of attacking and created their first chance from a corner which Msowoya wasted.

Mike Mkwate, Henry Kabichi and Phiri were a marvel to watch as they exchanged passes to release Munthali who was caught on offside position on several occasions.

Civil’s defender Lawrence Chaziya made a stunning block to deny Mkwate from scoring as his effort was goal bound.

The hosts introduced Fletcher Bandawe and Joseph Kachule for Charles White and Patrick Thupi as they wanted to increase their attack in search for the much needed goals.

However, Bullets deservedly took the lead just after the half hour mark in a brilliant fashion.

Kabichi and Mkwate exchanged passes to feed Munthali who wasted no time by releasing a rocket which was too much for Tembo to stop.

Two minutes later, it was 2-0.

Defender Andrew Banda made a blunder to gift Munthali the ball, who fed Msowoya to make an easy finish, 2-0.

With less than ten minutes to play, Civil pulled one back to reduce the affairs through Phiri who scored from the spot following Pilirani Zonda’s reckless challenge inside the penalty box.

However, Civil’s effort to push for the equalizing goal proved futile as Bullets held on to collect maximum points.

The result sees Bullets collecting six points from the two games in their Central Region outing as the people’s team also hammered TN Stars 4-0 on Saturday at Kasungu Stadium.

Bullets have only conceded two goals in the six games played so far.