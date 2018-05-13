We are transforming Malawi – Mutharika

President Peter Mutharika has said his government is transforming Malawi by investing in skilled labour force.

Speaking when he opened Namilonga Community Technical College in Thyolo on Saturday, Mutharika said he wants every youth in the country to acquire employable skills.

To achieve this, government is promoting the construction of technical colleges and has so far constructed 13 colleges out of 28 which Mutharika promised in 2014.

“The European Union is constructing 10 while the Chinese Government is coming up with five. Meaning by December this year we would have delivered our campaign promise of giving Malawians 28 community colleges,” Mutharika said.

Minister of Labour, Youth, Sports and Manpower Development Francis Kasaila said from July this year government will start implementing a project funded by African Development Bank.

Government hopes that the project will create 17,000 jobs for youths in the country

Kasaila said the project focuses on agriculture, ICT, manufacturing and small scale mining which are key sectors.

The new community college has about 700 students learning skills in areas such as plumbing, fabrication and welding, carpentry, electrical installation and electronics and tailoring.