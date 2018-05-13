Junior Flames left with mountain to climb

A tough hill to climb awaits Malawi national football under 20 team in the second leg of Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers following a 2-1 loss to Angola in the first leg qualifier at Bingu National Stadium on Saturday.

African junior football national teams are competing for places at next year’s continental showpiece to be held in Niger.

In Saturday’s match, Angola took a lead just less than a minute into the match through Jelson Antonio Joao Mivo who put past Malawi’s goalie, Hastings Banda.

The visitors put the home side under pressure for half an hour and no wonder Head Coach, Meke Mwase, made some changes as he brought in Felix Damakude and Levuson Gopani for Auspicious Kazongola and Chikondi Mbeta respectively.

Despite making these changes, the hosts failed to get an equalizer to ease pressure to leave the scores at 1-0 as of match break.

On 66th minute, the visitors extended the lead through Arilson de Ceita Pereira Jorge and ten minutes later Malawi scored the consolation goal through Mbeta.

The loss means that Malawi need to work extra hard in the second leg match scheduled for next week Sunday as a win with just a goal shall mean nothing.

The Junior Flames are supposed to at all cost score two goals or more and should avoid conceding since Angola as it is now are the better side on away goal rule.