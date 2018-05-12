Two in over chamba

Police at Limbe in Blantyre have arrested two men for being found in possession of Indian Hemp.

The police arrested the two during an operation conducted on Thursday targeting drug dealers.

Limbe police public relations officer Widson Nhlane identified the suspects as Chifundo James aged 27 and Dickson Thom aged 20.

“The officers received a tip-off that the two were selling the illicit drugs in Machinjiri Township and after a follow up and search, they found them in possession of 437 twists of the stuff packed in plastic bags,” he explained

He added that arrangements are being made to take the illicit drug to Bvumbwe research station for confirmation before the suspects are taken to court.

The two will answer the charge of possession of illegal drugs since their conduct is an offence under section 19 of Dangerous Drugs Act.

Chifundo James comes from Mwalija village in Traditional Authority Machinjiri in Blantyre while Dickson Thom hails from Nong’ona village in Traditional Authority Nkanda Mulanje district.