Simkonda happy with Flames recall

Moyale Barracks striker Gasten Simkonda has said he is happy to return to the Malawi National Team squad after a long absence.

According to a list released by Football Association of Malawi (FAM) on Wednesday, Simkonda is the only Moyale Barracks called into camp ahead of the Cosafa Cup tournament to be played in South Africa from 27th May to 9th June 2018.

The striker returned to action earlier this year after spending months on the sidelines due to an injury he suffered in a road accident in March last year.

In an interview with Malawi24, Simkonda said he is happy to be called to national duty again.

“I am happy to be called into Flames camp again, I was expecting the call-up and it’s time for me to showcase the talent,” he said.

Simkonda however added that it is the coach who will decide to play him based on his performance.

The striker has three goals from three Super League games this season.