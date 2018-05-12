Chakwera says MCP will give more power to people

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) President Lazarus Chakwera has said his party will cut presidential powers and give more power to the people.

Chakwera made the remarks when launching the party’s convention which is being conducted at the Party’s Headquarters in Lilongwe.

Speaking at the event, Chakwera said MCP wants to change things in the country.

“We want to ensure that there is democracy in this country, we want to move away from pressuring politics, the power should be in people not the president only, MCP has come to provide hope and rescue this country,” he said.

He however asked the party followers to look forward and to never repeat mistakes that were made by others.

Chakwera made it clear that MCP is a democratic party which is an important pillar of development.

He also asked the MCP supporters to respect each other in order to create a good nation for the coming generation.

He then urged all the political parties to collaborate by working together to develop this country.

In his remarks, chairman of the convention Augustine Chidzanja said enemies of progress tried to stop the convention from happening but their efforts did not materialise.

“We are asking each other to put in position those who are wiling to develop MCP, we only need progress in this country and nothing else,” he said.

Before the start of election, the party presented its constitution to the delegates.

This is the second convention taking place in the country ahead of the 2019 elections.

The first party to hold a convention was Alliance for Democracy (AFORD).