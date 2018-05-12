Bright Munthaku roars as Nyasa Big Bullets move top

Nyasa Big Bullets moved to the top of the TNM Super League table with a 4 – 0 victory over TN Stars at Kasungu Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Bullets were handsome winners, but the margin could have been even greater as they wasted numerous opportunities in what was arguably a one sided affair between the two teams.

It is an ominous sign for their title rivals, as they cut the rookies to pieces at times, exposing gaping holes in defense with slick passing and intelligent movement especially in the second half when three out of the four goals were scored.

They took an early lead inside the first two minutes when Bright Munthali headed home to beat Wanipa Gondwe in goals for the hosts after receiving a masterclass class cross from the right flank of the field.

The rookies then settled down as they managed to close down Bullets from the wings where Fischer Kondowe and Precious Phiri were operating.

Come second half, Chiukepo Msowoya made it two nil with another powerful header following a defensive relapse from the hosts who were outplayed and outsmarted by Bullets’ Mike Mkwate in the middle of the park, 2-0.

Munthali was at it again, providing a neat finish for himself just after the hour mark when Bullets launched a stunning counter hurricane attack inside the hosts’ half.

The victory was completely sealed in the 90th minute when super substitute Patrick Phiri rounded off the scoring with a fantastic tap in to send Bullets top of the standings with 13 points from five games.

The 13-time Super League champions will play Civil Sporting Club on Monday before returning back to their base.

Collecting maximum points over Civil will send a strong warning to fellow Super League contenders.

As for the rookies, their home record isn’t that convincing as they have now conceded more than eight goals in three matches.