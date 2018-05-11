High Court snubs DPP’s Makondi

The High Court in Blantyre on Thursday dismissed an application by Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) organising secretary Richard Makondi to force the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) to discontinue a case against him.

The ACB has been investigating former Toyota Malawi employee Makondi and businessperson Mohammed Kassam. The two were involved in supplying 35 vehicles and accessories worth K895 million to Malawi Defence Force (MDF) in 2013, a deal that is believed to have cost government K215 million.

The bureau cautioned Makondi on two occasions but it did not formally charge him.

Makondi through his lawyer Chancy Gondwe applied for judicial review of the conduct of the ACB and asked the court to discharge the case since the ACB is delaying to take the case to court.

Gondwe said the delay was affecting Makondi’s businesses hence the claimant wanted the court to force the ACB to take the case to court or to stop investigating him and discharge the case.

Making a ruling, High Court Judge Healy Potani said Makondi has an alternative remedy of applying for the proceedings to be discharged on the grounds of failure by the ACB to prosecute him with reasonable time.

Potani suggested that the remedy of judicial review is not available to Makondi in this case because he has an alternative remedy which he has not used.

“In the end the court comes to the conclusion that the claimant has not made a case that is sufficient enough to warrant to grant permission to the claimant to pursue the intended judicial review. The application by the claimant is accordingly dismissed with costs to the defendant,” said Judge Potani in his ruling.