Wanderers want to retain title for ‘Africa’

Be Forward Wanderers have vowed to retain the TNM Super League title and win two other trophies in honour of their fallen hero and technical director, Jack “Africa” Chamangwana.

Chamangwana who died on Sunday after succumbing to high blood pressure was laid to rest on Tuesday at Misesa Cemetery in Blantyre, after a funeral ceremony which was attended by Vice President, Saulos Chilima.

His death came barely a year after that of his nephew and former Wanderers Executive Committee (Exco) Chairman George Chamangwana.

To honour George’s soul, Wanderers vowed to win the 2017 league championship, a thing they duly fulfilled.

And according to Exco Chairman Gift Mkandawire, Jack will get more than that to sleep with the honour he deserves.

“Before the start of the season we had a strategic plan to defend the league title and claim two more trophies. Jack was at the heart of such ambitions and assured us it was achievable with the crop of players assembled. Now that he is gone, we will do anything possible to meet our target in honour of the legend,” said Mkandawire.

Mkandawire also described the former national team captain and coach as the brains behind the Nomads’ success.

“He masterminded our recent success although he didn’t receive nor claim any credit. He would sit up in the terraces to assess the game from a different angle and then advise the coaches on what to do. He was also the man behind individual players’ success as he would engage them one – on – one for advice, on how to further develop their game individually” added Mkandawire.

Besides starring for and coaching Wanderers and the national team, Chamangwana also played for and coached South African giants Kaizer Chiefs in the late 80s.

He also had a stint with Young Africans (Yanga) of Tanzania, where Malawians James Chilapondwa and Wisdom Ndlovu played under his tutelage.

His decorated career with the Flames made him the second most capped player with 133 appearances, none as a substitute.