Two jailed for raping woman

Midima Senior Resident Magistrate on Monday sentenced two men to 8 years imprisonment with hard labour for raping an 18 year old woman.

According to Limbe Police Public Deputy Relations Officer Widson Nhlane, the convicts are Mphatso Magombo aged 21 and Funsani Fuleza aged 19 who raped the 18 year old woman during the night of March 28 this year. The two were caught by police officers.

“The CID officers from Limbe Police were targeting robbers and they heard a lady screaming for help. They rushed to the place where it was discovered that the two men were raping the woman,” he said

The officers rescued the woman and the men were arrested. But in court the two denied the charge of rape.

This prompted the state prosecutor Sub-inspector Victor Nachuma to parade four witness who testified against the men and the two were later found guilty.

Magistrate Hussein Ibrahim then sentenced the rapists to eight years in jail each.

Mphatso Magombo comes from Nasiyaya village in the area of Traditional Authority Machinjiri in Blantyre while Funsani Fuleza hails from Mataka village T/A Likoswe in Chiradzulu district.