Tributes pour in for former Flames defender

…burial set for Tuesday…

Jack Chamangwana won 133 caps for Malawi and he has died aged 61 due to high blood pressure.

Chamangwana has been described as “an absolute gentleman” and a “fierce winner” after the former Flames captain died in hospital following high blood pressure.

Africa Chamangwana, who won 133 caps for the country from 1975 to 1985, was since Tuesday last week being treated at Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital (QECH) in Blantyre. He died on Sunday.

His former club Be Forward Wanderers were the first to pay tribute to the fallen hero.

“So sad to announce the death of Jack Chamangwana who passed on this evening in Blantyre after a short illness. Chamangwana was until his death Technical Director of his boyhood club Be Forward Wanderers.

He played 133 times for the Flames and coached the team on several occasions. A detailed programme of his funeral will be communicated. May His Soul Rest in Peace.”

Kaizer Chiefs, a club which Chamangwana once coached and played for, also paid their tribute.

“Our hearts are heavy and with sadness as we bid farewell to one of our Amakhosi Soldiers, KC Legend, Jack ‘The Black Stone’ Chamangwana. Our thoughts are with his family and the rest of the Amakhosi Family. May his dear soul Rest in Peace,” reads the statement on the club’s official website.

Nyasa Big Bullets, rivals to Wanderers, have described Chamangwana as a true icon and a football legend.

“The board, management, staff, supporters and partners of Nyasa Big Bullets FC are deeply saddened by the loss of a true icon and a football legend – Jack Africa Chamangwana. We convey our love & peace and heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family, Mighty Be Forward Wanderers FC family and the entire Malawian football fraternity for the loss.

We pray for strength and comfort, as we mourn with you,” reads the statement made available to Malawi24.

Casper Jangale, who works for the Football Association of Malawi (FAM) said Chamangwana was more than a friend in football.

Chamangwana will be buried on Tuesday at Misesa Cemetery.

Vigil is currently taking place at his house at Magalasi.