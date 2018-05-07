For the second time since being elected Malawi President Peter Mutharika has fallen down while executing official duties.

The first time was some years back when he was launching a nationwide tree planting campaign and now it has happened at the State House.

Mutharika, aged 77, slipped when he was welcoming Botswana President Mokgweetsi Masisi.

Having hugged his counterpart, Mutharika is seen to have hit one of the steps and got a swift help from his security officers.

The video has since gone viral.

It is not known who might have been behind the camera but it is quite clear the intent was to film the two Presidents’ first encounter.

When ousted Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe slipped years ago, a social media storm revolved on why Africa is ruled by very old people.

In Malawi, Mutharika is being asked by a faction within the ruling DPP not to contest again in the 2019 elections citing old age as one of the reasons.

But Mutharika recently blatantly said he feels young and still has the strength to lead Malawi.