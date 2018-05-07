It’s too early to start panicking – Madeira

Be Forward Wanderers Team Manager Steve Madeira says it’s too early for the club’s supporters to start panicking about the team’s recent poor run of results.

The Nomads were held to a goalless draw by rookies Karonga United in a Super League match played at Balaka Stadium on Sunday.

The result did not go well with Wanderers fans who demanded the removal of the Yasin Osman led technical panel which was given a five game ultimatum by the team’s executive committee.

However, in a post match interview with reporters soon after the game, Madeira said the journey has just started and there is need for the supporters to remain calm.

“This is not the result we were looking for but that’s football. You win some, you lose some. We created lots of goal scoring opportunities but we couldn’t put the ball into the back of the net.

“We are pleading with the supporters not to press the panick button yet. The league has just started and as we are going back to Blantyre, we will try our level best to rectify the goal scoring problems we are currently experiencing and we are promising our fans that we will try our level best to restore their pride when we face Kamuzu Barracks in the Airtel Top 8 Cup this weekend,” he told journalists.

It has been reported that after the game against Karonga United, Nomads fans stormed the dressing room where they bayed for the blood of the entire technical panel but they were stopped by the supporters executive committee.

The Nomads are occupying fourth position with 7 points from five games.

The latest goalless draw means that they have played 270 minutes without scoring a goal.

The 2017 league winners were coming from a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Azam Tigers.