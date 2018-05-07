Devotion: Today is the right day

“Exodus 8 : 8-10 ” Pharaoh summoned Moses and Aaron and said, “Pray to the LORD to take the frogs away from me and my people, and I will let your people go to offer sacrifices to the LORD.

“Moses said to Pharaoh, “I leave to you the honor of setting the time for me to pray for you and your officials and your people that you and your houses may be rid of the frogs, except for those that remain in the Nile.” “Tomorrow,” Pharaoh said…”

In the midst of torment by the frogs , pharaoh was given a choice to decide when the frogs should be removed. It was all at his disposal, surprisingly instead of choosing the same day and same hour, he postponed until the following day.

We may laugh at pharaoh but it is the same to some people. I will start with non believers. Most of them are living in torture, tormented by the enemy. We bring them good news of salvation and some of them keep on postponing. They say they will receive Jesus when they have done enough. They are like Pharaoh, postponing their freedom.

To fellow believers, when the Word has come to you concerning your situation act on it immediately. Dont postpone. You may be a believer but living in sin, decide today to live a holy life. You may be struggling financially but you are not yet a giver, make a decision to start giving now. You may have not yet started living by the Word, start now not tomorrow. Hebrews 3 : 15 “As has just been said: “Today, if you hear his voice, do not harden your hearts as you did in the rebellion.”

Confession

I will not harder my heart. I will do the word of God immediately after hearing the Word. In Jesus Name. Amen

