Plan sends 523 back to school

In a bid to fight child marriages in Malawi, Plan Malawi has sent back to school 523 boys and girls.

This has been done under a project named ‘Yes l do’ which was implemented in Lilongwe and Liwonde with the aim of ending child marriages, child labour, child trafficking and other issues in the two districts.

With the help of Plan Malawi, small organizations such as Tikonda and Chifundo Children Care carried out several activities under the project.

During a field visit which the organization conducted in Lilongwe, traditional leaders and religious leaders from Machinga appreciated the fruits which the project is bearing in Area 25 in Lilongwe.

Speaking to Malawi24 during the visit, project coordinator Joseph Mayere said due to the project they have managed to send back to school 523 girls and boys who dropped out due to issues such as early marriages.

Mayere added that Plan Malawi want to ensure that girls and boys are pursuing their studies in order to become good citizens.

“We want to make sure that girls and boys become reliable citizens as such we are working with government through police stations as well as traditional leaders to address these challenges,” he explained.

He added that that the issue of attacks and kidnapping of persons with albinism is also one of the issues the project is targeting.

Speaking on behalf of persons with albinism, Laina Chidwala commended the project saying children are being protected by school teachers, traditional leaders and other groups of people in their area.

In his remarks, Group Village headman Ndaziona Banda thanked the organization for the project saying it came in time.