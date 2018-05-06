Devotion: Unstoppable generation

Acts 2:1-2 “When the Day of Pentecost had fully come, they were all with one accord in one place. And suddenly there came a sound from heaven, as of a rushing mighty wind, and it filled the whole house where they were sitting.”

When the Holy Spirit, who is God was coming on the day of Pentecost, the walls and the closed windows or roof would not stop Him from coming in the house. The Bible says His coming was like the Mighty wind that filled the whole house.

How can the whole wind fill the whole house which was securely locked as they were fearing the Jews? This is because He is unlimited by the walls of the house nor by the windows or roofing. No barrier can stop Him.

Just as He manifested Himself as wind, He has given us the same attribute. The person who is born again is like wind as well.John 3:8 “The wind blows where it wishes, and you hear the sound of it, but cannot tell where it comes from and where it goes. So is everyone who is born of the Spirit.”

When you get born again, you are like wind. This is the wind that is born of the Mighty Wind. As He is so are we in this world(1 John 4:17). We become unstoppable. No barrier, no hinderance, no dictator, no difficult boss, no difficult examination, no situation can stop us from progressing in life. We are unstoppable.

This geneation of the Spirit is the one that was prophesied in Joel.Joel 2:9 “They run to and fro in the city, They run on the wall; They climb into the houses, They enter at the windows like a thief.” No barriers can stop us from progressing in life.

Nobody can tame the wind. Even advanced nations like America have not found solution to mighty winds. Everytime there is strong winds, they tell citizens to relocate. They cant stop the wind. So your progress is unstoppable as strong wind. If somebody doesnt want to see your progress, the best is to for them to relocate.

Additional Scriptures:1 Timothy 4:15 “Meditate on these things; give yourself entirely to them, that your progress may be evident to all.”

Confession

I am unstoppable generation. My progress is evident. I am making mighty progress and advancement regardless of any barriers. In Jesus Name. Amen.

Be born again today if you are not. +265997538098 +265999426247