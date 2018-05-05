Player power: players to terminate contracts over unpaid salaries

The world soccer governing body Fifa has announced that with effect from June this year, football players will be free to terminate their contracts if their clubs fail to pay them for at least two consecutive months.

In a statement made available to Malawi24, the body’s General Secretary Fatma Samoura said the new regulations were approved by a Fifa Council meeting held in Bogota, Colombia in March.

“We are pleased to inform you of some important amendments to the Regulations on the Status and Transfer of Players (hereinafter: “the Regulations”), which were approved by Fifa Council at its meeting in Bogota, Colombia on 16 March 2018.

“All of the relevant changes and additions will come into force on June 1, 2018,” reads the statement from Samoura.

Under Article 14b of the Regulations on the Status and Transfer of Players, a player is allowed to terminate his contract with just cause of outstanding salaries.

“In the case of a club unlawfully failing to pay a player at least two monthly salaries on their due dates, the player will be deemed to have a just cause to terminate his contract, provided that he has put the debtor club in default in writing and has granted a deadline of at least 15 days for the debtor club to fully comply with its financial obligations.

“Alternative provisions in contracts existing at the time of this provision coming into force may be considered,” reads the amended article.

According to the regulations, for any salaries of a player which are not due on a monthly basis, the pro-rata value corresponding to two months shall be considered.

“Delayed payment of an amount which is equal to at least two months shall also be deemed a just cause for the player to terminate his contract, subject to him complying with the notice of termination as per paragraph 1 above,” reads the statement.

The regulations come as a relief for Malawian players who sometimes go for more than two months without being paid.