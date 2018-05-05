Mutharika told to stop attacking CSOs

Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) have told President Peter Mutharika to concentrate on addressing issues raised in their petition rather than attacking the CSOs for protesting.

On Friday, Mutharika accused the CSOs of organising the 27 April demonstrations to fuel riots in the country.

Mutharika faulted the CSOs for taking to the streets to demand his government address challenges rocking the country.

The Malawi leader also faulted lawmakers who joined the CSOs saying they were against issues that they themselves approved in Parliament.

But one of the organizers Timothy Mtambo urged Mutharika to concentrate on issues raised in the petition.

“My message to the president is, he should concentrate on addressing issues raised in the petition because we are counting down days,” said Mtambo.

Mtambo advised Mutharika not to join “propaganda” works of his ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) by attacking the CSOs.

“If the demonstrations were organised to fuel riots, then why did we march peacefully,” wondered Mtambo.