Mutharika taken out of DPP t-shirts

Despite President Peter Mutharika declaring that he is the only torchbearer of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) ahead of 2019 general elections, party t-shirts being distributed are promoting Vice President Saulos Chilima as the party’s presidential candidate.

T-shirts being distributed show that Chilima’s face has replaced the image of Mutharika.

The t-shirts also carry a message declaring Chilima as the party’s candidate ahead of 2019 polls.

One of the people in favour of Chilima Bon Kalindo has confirmed having knowledge of Chilima’s t-shirts being distributed.

However, DPP publicity person Francis Kasaila said the party does not know anything about the t-shirts.

DPP has witnessed internal shakeups following a suggestion by former First Lady Callista Mutharika that the current leader of the party must retire due to old age and allow Chilima to succeed him.

The sentiments have divided the party as some members are supporting Callista’s stance while others are opposing.