Mutharika is boring – Pastor

A pentecostal Pastor has described President Peter Mutharika’s speech delivered in Parliament yesterday as boring.

Analysing Mutharika’s speech yesterday on Facebook, Sean Kampondeni said the speech was unpresidential and watching Mutharika deliver it “was as boring as watching paint dry.”

Kampondeni also criticised the president’s body language saying Mutharika did not seem like a man who believed what he was reading.

“Mutharika is neither persuasive nor passionate, neither energetic nor eloquent, neither inspirational nor informative,” said Kampondeni.

“The president has mastered the art of mumbling speeches for an hour to say more and more about less and less until he has told you everything about nothing.”

He also observed that the low attendance of Members of Parliament could be a reflection of Mutharika’s unpopularity in the country and in his party.

“At one point, I did wonder if the fact that more than 50 MPs did not show up is partly a reflection of the fact that Mutharika, entering the final year of his five-year term of office more unpopular even in his own party than he’s ever been at any point in his presidency, is a figure of diminished influence in the apparatus of the State,” said Kampondeni.