DPP under fire over Parliament violence

Human rights activists have demanded an apology from President Peter Mutharika and the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) for allowing cadets to attack Members of Parliament and journalists.

In a statement, Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) says the violence displayed by DPP supporters in full view of the Police show that the acts were an organised operation endorsed by the DPP leadership as a tool to stifle dissenting views.

“More worryingly, this happened in full view of the police who are constitutionally mandated to protect citizens regardless of political affiliation or any other status. This to us is an indication of a partisan police service which works more to protect the interest of the ruling elite at the expense of citizens whose rights are violated almost every day.

“If this is not the case, the police could have proved us wrong by arresting perpetrators there and then,” says the statement which has been signed by HRDC chairperson Timothy Mtambo, his deputy Gift Trapence and activist Charles Kajoloweka.

The activists have also condemned the attack on a journalist by the DPP supporters.

They have since demanded President Mutharika to publicly condemn the acts of violence and discipline his party on the culture of terror and impunity.

“Failure to do so vindicate assertions that he is either an accomplice to the scheme or is not in control of the state of affairs,” says the statement.

The activists have also told the DPP to apologise for the violence and take necessary disciplinary measures against its cadets.

On the conduct of the police, the activists have asked the law enforcers to explain why perpetrators of these violent acts are left scot free.