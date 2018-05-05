Blessings’ curse: Silver Strikers reject Tembo

Silver Strikers have rejected Blessings Tembo’s request to re-join the club after the player terminated his controversial contract with Be Forward Wanderers last month.

Tembo, who dumped the Bankers in December last year, terminated his contract with Wanderers following the team’s failure to honour the agreement.

Soon after terminating the contract, the former Silver Strikers captain apologized to the Area 47 giants and requested to re-join the club, a move that has been turned down by the Airtel Top 8 defending champions.

“It’s true, we have turned down Blessings Tembo’s request to re-join the club because our team’s quota is exhausted and letting him to re-join us will be sending a wrong message to other young players considering the way he behaved before dumping us for Wanderers,” Silver Strikers’ General Secretary Thabo Chakaka Nyirenda was quoted in the media.

Tembo rejected a K3.5 million signing on fee and a monthly salary of K300 000 from the Bankers in favour of a move to Lali Lubani as they were preparing for the CAF Champions League.

However, his days with Wanderers were cut shot following failure by the club to pay him his signing on fee, forcing the player to terminate his contract with the club.