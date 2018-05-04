Tigers with chance to extend league lead

Tigers fc have a chance to extend their lead at the top of the TNM Super League table as action continues in Week 4 this weekend.

Week 4 action begun on Tuesday as Tigers overhauled Red Lions at the top, following a 2-0 win over Be Forward Wanderers.

Five more matches will follow this weekend with nine teams in action, among them Tigers.

The Kau-Kau boys currently boss the proceedings on goal difference, as they are tied on 10 points with second-placed Nyasa Big Bullets.

The Lions sit third with 8 points.

But with Bullets not involved in the league this weekend due to their engagements in the Airtel Top 8 Cup, Chancy Nsema’s Tigers could open a three point lead if they overcome visiting Kamuzu Barracks on Saturday.

This will be Tigers’ third consecutive home outing in the league, with all against army teams.

Moyale Barracks and Mafco have already fallen prey to the merciless Tigers at their new home, Mulanje Park.

And according to the Tigers technical director, Robin Alufandika, his boys are fired up to add another military outfit to their victim’s list.

“We are making the Mulanje Park our own fortress where visiting teams will not return unscathed. The boys are brimming with confidence after the three back to back wins, and we believe KB are the next casualties,” said Alufandika.

KB themselves, have struggled at this early stage of the campaign, sitting 13th on the table, with just 3 points from 3 fixtures.

But coach Temwa Msuku remains unfazed by the Tigers challenge.

“We are currently struggling while they are a team in form, but that will not deter us from eyeing maximum points on Saturday. We believe it’s time to turn the corner,” said Msuku.

After Saturday’s game, Msuku will guide his troops in an all army affair against Red Lions at Mangochi Stadium.

Victory for the Lions, coupled with a Tigers defeat shall see the Zomba based soldiers regain top spot by close of business on Sunday.

Elsewhere, Wanderers will be hoping to bounce back from Tuesday’s reverse, when they host lowly Karonga United at the Balaka Stadium.

The Nomads are on position 6 with 7 points from 4 matches, while the rookies have collected 4 points in 4 outings, to command 8th spot.

For the Nomads to improbably go top, they must score not less than 5 unanswered goals, while hoping that Tigers and Red Lions both lose.

Also happening on Saturday, is a relegation dog-fight between TN Stars and Masters Security at the Kasungu Stadium.

Both sides have a single point, but separated on goal difference.

Masters who have played a game more than TN, are bottom of the 16 team table, while the Kasungu based rookies are just three places up.

The first lakeshore derby of the season, takes place on Sunday at Chitowe Stadium, between Mafco and Dwangwa United.

Mafco are second from bottom with a point from three fixtures, while Dwangwa