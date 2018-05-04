South Africa’s Benjamin Dube ready to deliver

South African gospel musician Benjamin Dube has said he is ready to deliver an entertaining live performance this evening in Lilongwe.

Dube is expected to perform during a show at Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC).

He told reporters on arrival yesterday that he had been looking forward to performing in Malawi.

“We have been looking forward to this. I feel good and ready, I hope Malawi is ready too. We have been up and about getting ready for the show,” he said

Dube who will be supported by local gospel artist Faiith Mussa added that his band will entertain people in Malawi with a good performance of new and old songs.

“We had to go back to old songs like Bow Down and Worship to make sure we accommodate more fans. This is making sure to deliver according to their wishes.

“I brought my own band and made sure I pick both the old and the new. We want to make a fusion of songs from the past and now,” he told the local media.