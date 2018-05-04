Karonga set for Nomads test

Karonga United have had a fairly good start to the 2018 Super League season and will be looking to avoid defeat when they face defending champions Be Forward Wanderers.

The Super League newcomers have four points from three games having won one game, drawn one and lost one.

The loss however came in their previous Super League game which was against Civil Sporting Club.

The game against Nomads will show if the Karonga based side has the ability to avoid consecutive losses.

Head coach for Karonga United Christopher Nyambose has told Malawi24 that his side is ready for a tough match.

“We don’t fear names, we play our own standard of football. Karonga United is in Super League such as Wanderers so there is no difference between two teams,” said Nyambose.

He added that they are not in the Super League to donate points but they want to do well to survive the chop.

Mighty Be forward Wanderers are coming from a 2-0 defeat suffered at the hands of Azam Tigers on Tuesday.