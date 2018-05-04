Civil in debut Airtel, BNS outings

Civil Sporting Club will this weekend write a new piece of their own history when they will for first time compete in the K68 million Airtel Top 8 Cup and have their first feel of the Bingu National Stadium (BNS).

Civil host city rivals and defending champions Silver Strikers on Saturday in the first leg of their quarterfinal tie.

The 2018 edition inaugural clash will be curtain-raised by a friendly match between Malawi Under 20 and their Zambian counterparts.

The Airtel Cup was launched last year with Civil ineligible to take part, after finishing the 2016 TNM Super League season outside the top 8 bracket.

And the club has never played at the magnificent BNS since the stadium opened its doors in 2016.

Speaking ahead of their double-debut, team manager Gabriel Chirwa said his charges are well geared to impress and leave a mark on their debut.

“We are relishing the prospect of the first Airtel and BNS outings. We know what to expect from our rivals Silver and so there is no panic among the boys as they intend to leave a lasting impression on their debut,” said Chirwa.

Meanwhile, Civil general secretary Ronald Chiwaula has asked the Football Association of Malawi to ensure that the second leg is also scheduled at a neutral venue.

“This game should have been played at our home venue (Civil Stadium), but it’s gone to a neutral ground, so it will be unfair to us for the return match to go to Silver Stadium,” said Chiwaula

The two teams go into the match separated by a point in the league.

Silver sit 7th with 6 points, while Civil are 5th on the table with 7 points, 3 behind leaders Tigers who have played a game more.