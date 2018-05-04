2017 “Be More” champs gear up for June 9th race

In the count down to the second edition of Be More Race continues, the 2017 winners have vowed to defend their titles come June 9, 2018.

In the 21-kilometre race, Ndacha Mchelenje underlined his class when he finished as the winner in one hour, eight minutes and 20 seconds in men category during the inaugural of 2017 Be More race.

In the ladies’ category, Nalicy Chirwa was the champion in one hour, 26 minutes and 36 seconds and the two went away with K1.3 million cash each courtesy of the organizers, standard Bank.

In an interview Mchelenje said he is excited that Standard Bank is bringing back the high class race in Lilongwe on June 9, 2018and is geared to defend the title.

“My life was transformed because I wasn’t expecting to win a whopping K1.3 million and the money helped me to finish building my house. I would like to urge Standard Bank to continue supporting Athletes in Malawi. No any sponsor has done this in developing athletics,” he said.

On the other hand ladies category winner Nalicy Chirwa said the prize money she got last year assisted for her school fees and looking forward to defend the title in one hour

“The prize money I got from Standard Bank last year used for, my school fees and I bought a land in Mzuzu , now with K1.5 million at stake I’m training hard to defend my title and get the first prize,” said a 20 year old lady Nalicy.

Standard Bank Head of Marketing & Communications Thoko Unyolo said the bank is excited that apart from bringing together customers, community, civic leaders and professional athletes with the goal of promoting health, wellness and financial services awareness in society ‘Be More” is also changing the lives of people through the prizes

The 2018 Be More race will take place on 9 June 2018 and it will start from the bank’s head office in City Centre and stretch out to Area 18, Mtandire, Area 49, Area 9, Area 6, Area 47, Area 10 and head back towards the City Centre and finish at the Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC) over a distance of 21.2 kilometres.

Standard Bank has staked K1.5 million for the first prize, K900, 000 for second prize and K550, 000 for the third prize in 21.2 Km category.

The entry fee for the race is

21km MK17,000

10km MK 11,000

5km MK6000

To participate individuals and organisations are encouraged to register by emailing name and race type and send to [email protected] or register online at www.bemorerace.com