Recent News
TNM 4G Lite Flash
You are at: » » Standard Bank gives out K5.5 million to customers for saving K50, 000
Standard Bank

Standard Bank gives out K5.5 million to customers for saving K50, 000

0
By on Business

Standard Bank and Visa is proud to have given back over K25 million worth of free shopping to Visa Debit card holders in over two months of its Cashback Promotion.

The promotion, which aimed to, was open to all Fixed Deposit, Contract Save and Puresave Accounts customers regardless of which financial houses they bank with.

Standard Bank

Chaika: This was a game changer.

Standard Bank Head of Personal and Business Banking (PBB) Dr. Margaret Kubwalo-Chaika said at the grand draw in Lilongwe the bank is impressed with the response of the promotion.

“This we believe was a game changer in as far as promoting behavioural change in consumers is concerned. The promotion received overwhelming support as we registered over  40,000 savings transactions during the promotion period. We would like to thank our customers for their support,” said Chaika.

Dr Chaika said the promotion is one of Standard Bank’s response create and promote saving culture among many Malawians.

“Pa Mawa promotion is a continuation of Standard Bank efforts to encourage Malawians to save for the future. It is our desire as Standard bank to see a lot of Malawians embrace savings as a personal discipline as this is one sure way of empowering our customers to create personal wealth in order to contribute to the economy,” she said.

She re-affirmed Bank’s commitment towards introducing different tailored product and services that respond to needs of customers and provide convenience.

“Customers are at the center of why we exist as a bank and Standard Bank is proud to promote savings as personal savings discipline for our customers. Standard bank will continue bringing tailor-made banking solutions through our internet and E-commerce payments,” she said.

Launched in January 2018 the promotion  presented  customers the chance to start financial high by in which customers will win back as much  as  K5  million  in  prizes  for  saving  a  minimum  of  K50,000  or  more  in  their  accounts.

During the final  draw the bank gave out the  grand prize of  K 1 million , second prize   of K500,000,  third prize  K250,000  for three personal banking  customers  and  another  grand  prize  of  K1  million  second  prize  K500,000,  third  prize K250,000 for three   enterprise banking customers.

The  bank   has dished out over  K5.5   million  in  cash  prizes  to  lucky  customers  during  the

 

Share.

Leave a Reply