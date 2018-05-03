Standard Bank gives out K5.5 million to customers for saving K50, 000

Standard Bank and Visa is proud to have given back over K25 million worth of free shopping to Visa Debit card holders in over two months of its Cashback Promotion.

The promotion, which aimed to, was open to all Fixed Deposit, Contract Save and Puresave Accounts customers regardless of which financial houses they bank with.

Standard Bank Head of Personal and Business Banking (PBB) Dr. Margaret Kubwalo-Chaika said at the grand draw in Lilongwe the bank is impressed with the response of the promotion.

“This we believe was a game changer in as far as promoting behavioural change in consumers is concerned. The promotion received overwhelming support as we registered over 40,000 savings transactions during the promotion period. We would like to thank our customers for their support,” said Chaika.

Dr Chaika said the promotion is one of Standard Bank’s response create and promote saving culture among many Malawians.

“Pa Mawa promotion is a continuation of Standard Bank efforts to encourage Malawians to save for the future. It is our desire as Standard bank to see a lot of Malawians embrace savings as a personal discipline as this is one sure way of empowering our customers to create personal wealth in order to contribute to the economy,” she said.

She re-affirmed Bank’s commitment towards introducing different tailored product and services that respond to needs of customers and provide convenience.

“Customers are at the center of why we exist as a bank and Standard Bank is proud to promote savings as personal savings discipline for our customers. Standard bank will continue bringing tailor-made banking solutions through our internet and E-commerce payments,” she said.

Launched in January 2018 the promotion presented customers the chance to start financial high by in which customers will win back as much as K5 million in prizes for saving a minimum of K50,000 or more in their accounts.

During the final draw the bank gave out the grand prize of K 1 million , second prize of K500,000, third prize K250,000 for three personal banking customers and another grand prize of K1 million second prize K500,000, third prize K250,000 for three enterprise banking customers.

The bank has dished out over K5.5 million in cash prizes to lucky customers during the