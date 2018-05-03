Mutharika angers Scots

The Scottish government has come under fire from its citizens for providing President Peter Mutharika expensive accommodation in the country during his recent visit.

According to one of that country’s newspapers, The Scottish Sunday Times, Mutharika was put up in Prestonfield House, Edinburgh.

The Prestonfield house cost £450 per night.

Scottish people are said to have expressed anger on their government for giving Mutharika an expensive accommodation.

Scots fault their government for giving huge sums of money to an individual when many Malawians are living in poverty.

However the Scottish government has defended the luxury accommodation saying Heads of States are accorded with such luxury stay in the country.

The Scottish government disclosed that part of Mutharika’s bills were paid by other partners.