Moyale warn Bullets

Moyale Barracks have warned Nyasa Big Bullets to expect a tough match this weekend despite the Mzuzu based side’s poor start to the season.

The two teams will meet in the Airtel Top 8 this weekend.

Speaking to Malawi24, Moyale head coach Charles Kamanga said the Airtel Top 8 tie is a different game.

In a separate interview, assistant coach for Bullets Elia Kananji said his team is in form and he believes no team can stop them.

“Let them talk but as Bullets we don’t play a talking game. We are now in top form and I believe there is no team that can stop us,” said Kananji.

Another Airtel Top 8 game this weekend involves rivals Civil Sporting Club and Silver Strikers.