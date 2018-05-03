Govt wants to build more classroom blocks

Government says it is committed to building more classroom blocks in schools across the country.

Minister of Education, Science and Technology Bright Msaka disclosed this in Mzimba when handing over a classroom block at Kavitowo Primary School under Malawi Education Sector Improvement Programme (MESIP).

He said the construction of the classroom block would greatly help in easing the problem of inadequate learning space the school has been experiencing.

Msaka added that the ministry is committed to ensuring that infrastructure development takes centre stage in improvement of learning environment across various schools in Mzimba.

He then commended the community for participating in the MESIP project.

“This is what we want, community participation is very vital in ensuring a smooth process of the project, so we must commend the spirit portrayed by the people of this community,” said Msaka.

In his remarks, paramount chief of Ngoni people Inkosi M’mbelwa V hailed the MESIP project being implemented in his area saying it has contributed to girls’ education since it has provided better education facilities.

The Ngoni leader added that the programme will reduce high rate of teacher to pupil ratio and that children will concentrate in class as the environment is conducive for learning.

Government of Malawi with funding from Global Partnership for Education is implementing the programme to improve learning outcomes and enhance internal efficiency and equity for primary education.