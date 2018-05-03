Devotion: Its victory upon victory

2 Corinthians 2 : 14 ( Amp) ” But thanks be to God, Who in Christ always leads us in triumph [as trophies of Christ’s victory] and through us spreads and makes evident the fragrance of the knowledge of God everywhere.”

Your life is programmed for victory always because you are more than a conqueror( Rom 8:37). We are led from victory to victory, from success to success. We move from glory to glory. Believe this and let it be your daily confession. If you believe otherwise and confess otherwise you will walk in defeat. I refuse to be defeated in my life.

Don’t accept to live lower than what God intended you to live. Don’t quit because of challenges. Even victors face challenges but they stand and win.

You may fall but learn to rise up and proceed. Victory in any game is declared at the end.

Your end has been declared by God. His counsel will stand and nobody except you can change His declarations on your life. You have a good ending.

However he may not tell you every detail and challenges that will happen as you are moving from the beginning to the end because you may walk by sight and not by faith .

Therefore don’t quit before the end. Isaiah 46:9-10 ” Remember the former things of old: for I am God, and there is none else; [I am] God, and there is none like me; declaring the end from the beginning, and from ancient times things that are not [yet] done; saying, My counsel shall stand, and I will do all my pleasure.”

Psalm 37:37. “Mark the perfect man, and behold the upright: for the end of that man is peace.”

Jer 29:11 “For I know what I have planned for you,’ says the Lord. ‘I have plans to prosper you, not to harm you. I have plans to give you a future filled with hope.”

In Mark 4:35 to 38, the Bible tells us that when Jesus told the disciples to go to the other side of the sea, the storms arose on the Sea. However the Master had already declared their end which was the other side of the sea.

The Storm arose but the storms could not stop the Word because storms are temporary. Only the Word is permanent. Everything can come and pass but the Word of God will remain. Luk 21:33 “Heaven and earth shall pass away: but my words shall not pass away.” As long as you stick to the Word and confess the Word, keep moving.

All challenges will pass away and will vanish and will not be remembered but the Word will be fulfilled because God has declared the end from the Beginning.

There is always a performance of the Word of God. Luk 1:45 “ And blessed is she that believed: for there shall be a performance of those things which were told her from the Lord.”

Further study: Jos 6:1-2 “Now Jericho was straitly shut up because of the children of Israel: none went out, and none came in. And the LORD said unto Joshua, See, I have given into thine hand Jericho, and the king thereof, and the mighty men of valour.”

Confession: (Speak victory in everything.)

Worship with us at GUB ministries 130pm every Sunday at Baptist media centre opposite Wanderers Club close to Kamuzu stadium

Saturday Pastor Dan live in Pretoria RSA. Whole night of Word backed by Miracles, Signs and Wonders

Contacts +265999426247 +265997538098