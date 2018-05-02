Mwakilama’s burial scheduled for Sunday

The body of late Flames under-20 star Abel Mwakilama will be laid to rest this coming Sunday, Football Association of Malawi (FAM) has confirmed.

The former Chitipa United star died on 20th last month in Portugal where he was playing his professional football at Sporting Clube de Esmoriz which he joined earlier this year.

According to a FAM press statement signed by Chief Executive Officer Alfred Gunda, the body of Mwakilama who died of cerebral malaria is expected to arrive in this country on Friday in Malawi’s capital, Lilongwe.

“The Football Association of Malawi (FAM) together with the Mwakilama and Mwagomba Families would like to inform relatives and friends that body of Abel Mwakilama who passed away in Portugal on 20th April 2018 will arrive in the Country on Friday 4th May 2018 through Kamuzu International Airport (KIA),” reads part of the statement.

The body is expected to jet in at 1:40pm Hours and there are supposed to be prayers at the airport before departing at 3pm for Chitipa district.

And on 5th May at around 9am there shall be mass at Chitipa Base ground before departing for Karonga at 12:00 Hours for burial scheduled for Sunday 6th May 2018 at 10am.

The body of Mwakilama was supposed to come into this land last week but there was delay by the plane which was supposed to carry the body.