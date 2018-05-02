Man commits suicide at Bvumbwe

A 29-year-old man at Bvumbwe has committed suicide by taking poison after his girlfriend dumped him.

Assistant Public Relations Officer for Limbe Police Constable Patrick Mussa identified the man as Rodrick Chapita.

Mussa said Chapita was in a love affair with a woman in his area and due to some problems, the two parted ways.

“This did not please the man who later took pesticide called Dudu in the presence of his sister and after some minutes he collapsed and died on the spot,” he explained.

Police officers as well as medical personnel visited the scene and postmortem results showed that he died due to poisoning.

Chapita hailed from Gunde village in Traditional Authority Bvumbwe in Thyolo district.

Meanwhile, police are advising members of the public to seek advice from the police and religious leaders whenever they are having disagreements.